With millions of dollars in unexpected revenue, the city of Kerrville found itself in a better-than-expected financial position given the pandemic, which led councilmembers to take the first step in rolling back some of the significant spending cuts that had been made in the spring.
On Tuesday, councilmembers unanimously approved the first of two votes for a one-time lump sum payment for public employees equal to 2% of their salary, among other budget amendments.
“It was really painful to go through this, but you took us through this, and now it feels like Christmas,” said Councilmember Kim Clarkson to city staff at Tuesday’s meeting. “Now we get to put those presents under the tree that we never wanted to take away in the first place, so thank you.”
The council is expected to vote on the changes for a second and final time on Dec. 8. They took this action after Finance Director Amy Dozier offered a preliminary estimate of $3.7 million more in revenues than expenditures for the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30.
The council’s action also followed a request by City Manager Mark McDaniel of a one-time, lump-sum discretionary payment equal to 2 percent of salary full-time employees — $317,000 in increases for the general fund that would apply this fiscal year only; the payment won’t be included in employee base pay in the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, 2021. He also asked for the council’s support for a resumption of $48,000 in step plan-based salary increases for public safety employees — these raises and benefits would roll forward into next fiscal year — to take effect April 1.
“We want to remain competitive with police and fire on recruitment and we don’t want to slip,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel proposed these and other items paid for by the $3,749,310 in leftover funds; he characterized it as “restoring many of the cuts that were made from both (fiscal year) 20 and 21.”
In April, as the city braced for the economic fallout from the pandemic, staff implemented budget cuts including temporary salary cuts ranging from 5% to 20% for 24 employees in leadership roles. Additionally, no raises were budgeted for any general-government or public-safety employee in the fiscal year 2021 budget that runs through September 30, 2021, according to Dozier.
City staff also had been dealing with “a smaller workforce because their coworkers were either out being quarantined or they were out ill,” McDaniel said. Employees able to stay at their posts “remained on the front lines to protect and serve our community at a time that they were putting their own lives at risk, basically,” he added.
In addition to approving McDaniel’s request, councilmembers also unanimously approved budget amendments to this fiscal year that transferred $3.3 million of the excess funds to asset replacement and capital projects funds for cash funding of large one-time purchases.
As the pandemic struck Texas this spring, city officials had feared that the city’s general fund revenues might be $2.25 million less than budgeted, so they implemented immediate budget cuts including pay cuts and changes to maintenance schedules that resulted in savings of $2.9 million in fiscal year 2020. Although the city still found itself with a $453,000 revenue deficit in the general fund, the $2.9 million in cuts plus pandemic relief funds from the federal government resulted in expenditures that were $4.2 million lower than budget, according to city staff.
Councilmembers were highly complimentary of the work done by city staff.
“You reacted so quickly,” said Councilmember Delayne Sigerman. “We wouldn’t have had some of that money when we had it had you not literally stopped the day we were all beginning to shut down and worry — you went ahead and just took the steps. So thank you, because that quick action helped us immensely with our finances.”
Although the financial fallout from the pandemic wasn’t as bad as anticipated, the city still has a smaller budget this year than last year, McDaniel noted. Additionally, Kerrville can’t expect to get the kind of federal grant assistance that was available before. The city was approved for CARES Act grant funding that will reimburse $1.3 million in fiscal year 2020 expenditures. The city also received $67,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to city staff.
Cuts that had been made to the budget, but that were restored or ameliorated Tuesday, included $1.25 million in deferred street maintenance and $100,000 toward public works equipment purchase this fiscal year. One department that suffered during the pandemic was the municipal court, which had been closed for a period of time; that division brought in $314,000 less than anticipated, city staff said.
Emergency medical services revenues also took a hit, bringing in 18 percent less than anticipated for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30. This was caused by lower than expected calls for service from March through August as well as a smaller ambulance funding supplement from the state, which varies from year to year, but was still less than the city expected, according to Dozier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.