A 19-year-old man wanted since June 10 by the police on suspicion of threatening to shoot up Walmart has been arrested in Henderson County.
"In a joint effort between the KCSO Warrants Division, Special Investigations Unit, Digital Forensic Unit, Texas Rangers and the Kerrville Police Department, officers were able to locate the fugitive hiding out in a residence in Mabank, Texas, southeast of Dallas," reads a news release from the Kerr County Sheriff's Office. "Contact was made with Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, who aided on the case. Henderson County officers located the suspect hiding in a residence with his mother and arrested him without incident. Mr. Martin is in custody in Henderson County awaiting transport to the Kerr County Jail."
The investigation into Martin began June 10 after store staff reported he was at Walmart, 1216 Junction Highway, for about two hours, and displayed behavior that made several employees uncomfortable.
"When Walmart management asked Martin to leave, Martin stated he was going to come back wearing body armor and shooting," reads a Tuesday email from Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
Officers obtained an arrest warrant on June 11 alleging Martin committed the offense of terroristic threat and calling for a $50,000 surety bond. This crime is a felony punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if the accused threatens to commit any offense involving violence to any person or property with intent to place the public or a substantial group of the public in fear of serious bodily injury, according to Texas Penal Code 22.07(a)(5).
The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office began assisting KPD in the search on June 16, according to the release.
“We are pleased to have this suspect in custody, considering the verifiable threats he made regarding a mass casualty event,” said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha in the KCSO release. “As with prior cases of this type, we remain vigilant and committed to putting those who have made threats behind bars. Our investigators did an excellent job tracking down and securing this suspect, even though he was five hours from Kerr County. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our appreciation to our inter-agency partners that worked together on this arrest, including the Kerrville Police Department, Texas Rangers, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office."
Martin's arrest came days after a 22-year-old former Kerrville resident was jailed in San Antonio after being accused by police of threatening all Kerrville Independent School District campuses.
