The Harper Volleyball team defeated Premont Tuesday night 3-1.
Harper wins the Area Championship and will advance to the Regional Quarterfinals where they will face Freer Thursday in Devine.
Times have not been set yet.
Rachel Perkins had three kills, two aces, 12 assists and 15 digs.
Tracy Evans was 15-for-15 with 20 digs and three aces on the night.
Talli Millican had a dominating performance with 14 kills, 11 digs, three blocks and two aces.
Kamryn Baethge had 19 assists, three kills and served two aces for the Longhorns.
Carter Wood served two aces and recorded nine kills, three digs and one block.
Emily Seewald had seven kills, two digs and two blocks.
Brittany Evans had 12 digs and Trinity Stevens served one ace.
Harper improves to 14-11 on the season.
