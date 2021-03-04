Our Lady of the Hills Athletic Director Chris Ramirez announced that several OLH players have been selected for All-District honors in basketball and girls and boys soccer.
Starting with basketball honors, Sam Ibarra, Cade Crawley and Daniel Schultz made All-District First Team for the Hawks.
Second team All-District honors went to Chandler Harris, Michael Barraza, Treves Hyde and Austin McDorman.
Honorable Mention selections included Dalton Herndon and Thomas Taylor.
Girls soccer team members selected include Gracie Morris on First Team All-District.
Avery Morris was named to the Second Team and Brianna Alcorta, Nancy Garcia, Ellie Cummings, Catherine Westfall, Akemi Gutierrez, Gracie Clark and Marlen Casillas received Honorable Mention recognition.
The boys soccer team list included Stephen Grocki, Davis Clifton, Diego Garcia and Faviel Rodelo making Second Team honors.
Stefan Sirianni, Chase Ballay, Matthew Cummings, Chris Angel, Matthew Romero and Edgar Rodelo received Honorable Mention honors.
“I am really proud of our teams and the season that we’ve had this year, “ Ramirez said. “All of our teams had great senior leadership, and some hard working underclassmen that helped propel all of our teams to the playoffs.”
The senior class at OLH will be hard to replace next year.
“This is a very talented senior class that we will truly miss, but I am excited about all of the returning lettermen that will be the leaders and core of our soccer and basketball teams,” Ramirez added. “We look forward to a productive off-season and the opportunity to compete as soon as possible.”
