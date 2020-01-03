For years, people have received their cable bills and scratched their heads at the myriad charges, and people are increasingly saying no.
“We already cut cable about six months ago,” wrote Lee Ann Hayes in a post on The Kerrville Daily Times’ Facebook page. “It was the best decision we ever made.”
In fact, it’s a decision that a growing number of people are looking to make heading into 2020. Ad Week, a trade publication that tracks advertising, predicts that 25% of U.S. consumers will ditch traditional cable and satellite services in favor of streaming services. Dubbed cord-cutting, the term is a bit dubious, because you’re not truly cutting a cord — yet.
It’s the rise of streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime that have caught the attention of millions. Disney jumped in at the end of 2019 with Disney Plus and unleashed “The Mandalorian,” a story from “Star Wars” that has been a huge hit.
Artistically, the streaming services pushed their way into the awards realm, winning 13 major awards at last year’s Emmys. In fact, Netflix had 117 total nominations last year, winning 27 across all categories. Five years ago, Netflix earned 14 nominations and had three wins.
You will find more infographics at Statista
The ability to watch shows all at once has led to new terms in the entertainment industry, disrupted traditional measurements of success and have provided new cultural touchstones. Netflix’s hit “Stranger Things” was watched by an estimated 26.4 million people in the first four days of its July 4 release.
In 2020, the companies expect to spend billions on new programming, leading a disruptive wave that will be felt among traditional network television broadcasters and at the box office. Netflix alone will spend $15 billion on programming. Apple has moved into the space and is expected to spend $6 billion developing content. The upcoming Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas will showcase several new services and devices for streaming.
CUTTING THE CORD
We asked our Facebook audience about whether they would consider cutting the cord for television, and 71% of 352 respondents said yes. Some responded they had already made the move.
“Cut the cord two years ago, and we love it,” wrote Lauren Williams.
“We did that last year,” wrote Kasi Janz.
What you are cutting is the cable television portion of the bill, putting the savings toward a la carte choices, which the major cable companies have resisted offering for years.
However, the large cable and telecommunications companies, such as Spectrum and AT&T, still command a heavy share of the broadband connectivity to most homes in the U.S.
In the Hill Country, consumers can access high-speed internet via Spectrum, Suddenlink or local provider HCTC, which offers plans ranging from $49 to a gigabit plan at $199 per month. Spectrum and Suddenlink offer bundled packages for television and the internet.
In more rural areas, satellite internet may not be able to handle the bandwidth required for streaming video.
It’s not always easy to do and can be confusing trying to figure out the numerous offerings like Netflix and Amazon Prime to the many platforms you can stream from, but one key is that it’s becoming increasingly top of mind for people.
“I had DirectTV for 10 years prior,” said reader Jack Harvey, who lives out in Hunt and who had limited internet connectivity for years. “We have HCTC fiber at 100/100mb, so I think we'll always stream TV from now on.”
Cutting the cord is not for everyone, and it certainly can be confusing.
“I tried to cut the cable,” Ann Jack said. “It was too complicated. The streaming didn’t work for us.
“I get cable and high-speed internet for $140. It wasn't much more than high-speed internet and streaming packages like Sling. Watching the local channels was a big challenge. We got the ‘circle of death’ all the time when trying to watch the news. So we went back to cable.”
Jack has a point when it comes to pricing. Consider that the best streaming plan from Spectrum or HCTC will cost you $100 per month, and you’re not interested in local television or content from the major broadcasters — Fox, CBS, NBC and ABC — but you wanted Disney for the kids, Netflix for yourself and Amazon Prime: your bill would still be about $140 per month, without all of the channels cable offers.
When it comes to cable and satellite television, the size of the bill is related to the number of channels bundled together.
A new federal law forces cable and satellite providers to more clearly define what customers pay. For instance, the company that earns the most from your cable or satellite bill is Disney’s ESPN, which earns about $9 per month per customer.
Cable and satellite customers also pay for local television stations through re-transmission fees. Increasingly, those stations are also making deals with Hulu, which offers two tiers with local television, YouTube TV and Sling. Those plans range from $50 to $60 per month, and all offer cloud-based solutions when it comes to recording your favorite show.
Cable bundles sometimes require longer contracts or equipment upgrades and hidden fees, and that has helped lead to a decline in subscribers and viewers in traditional models.
The economics of streaming is based on choice, but many of the biggest players in the space are among the biggest companies in the world. The main players are Amazon, Apple, Google — which owns YouTube — and Facebook. Microsoft, now back on top as the world’s most valuable tech company, has placed much of its streaming capital into video games.
Netflix, ranked eighth when it comes to internet-based companies valuation, has dominated the market with more than 100 million subscribers, but that dominance is being contested. It is widely believed that the loss of Disney brands will hurt Netflix growth in the coming years.
Not only is this a battle for dollars, but it’s also one for attention. A 2018 survey said the average adult spent 6.3 hours per day with digital media, including 3.6 on mobile devices. When it comes to video usage, internet marketing expert Mary Meeker, reported that digital video had captured the time of 28% of the audience from television. It was just 4% in 2010.
In 2019, according to eMarketer, mobile phone usage surpassed television when it comes to our attention. Facebook and YouTube dominated in that time spent metric.
That attention issue led billionaire investor Warren Buffet to question Apple’s move into the video streaming space.
“You’ve got some very big players who are going to fight over those eyeballs,” Buffett said in a story by CNBC.
The competition continues to heat up in the space as NBC/Universal rolls out its Peacock service later this year, and AT&T will rollout an on-demand service for its recently acquired HBO. CBS has made a heavy investment in the “Star Trek” franchise in its on-demand service and will debut a new series led by Patrick Stewart, who will reprise his role as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard.
Disney’s offerings include its catalog of programming, Marvel movies, “Star Wars” movies and content from National Geographic and 20th Century Fox, which Disney acquired last year.
Some of these services offer varying models, including those with advertising, and much of that revenue is controlled by Google and Facebook, which dominates the online advertising market.
THE FUTURE
That’s the big question for many, but it’s clear it’s moving into a future that will be defined by the market and choice.
“Ten years from now, when we look at entertainment delivery, it will be what people want. It will be in the form they want,” Buffett said during a luncheon to investors last year. “It’s going to be a very, very big, hotly contested game, and the one thing I can guarantee is that the public will be the winner.”
(1) comment
Spectrum has a virtual monopoly on high speed (200MB) internet in downtown Kerrville. HCTC is an option only along major streets like Sidney Baker or Tivy but not on a side street where I live. Suddenlink's wimpy 15MB DSL speed may meet basic streaming requirements but might not meet the demands of our multiple TV's, computers and wireless devices. But with our Spectrum bill almost $240 per month, I'm definitely interested in a change.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.