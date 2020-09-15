Tivy’s tennis team ran its record to 3-0 with a pair of victories on Saturday against visting Lehman and Johnson at the H-E-B Tennis Center.
The Antlers defeated Johnson 13-6, while Lehman fell 12-0.
Against Johnson, Tivy faced a tough opponent but the Antlers depth proved to be too much for the visitors.
In boys singles, Alex Tran, Trei Gohlke and Andrew Hamil all picked up victories.
In the girls side, No. 1 singles player Shayna Meek suffered a loss, but teammates Emily Morgan, Sara Bowers, Grace Carlson, Makayla Foster and Emma Thompson all picked up victories for the Antlers.
Aaron Salinas and Morgan later teammed up for a win in mixed doubles.
In boys doubles, the Antlers ran into a tough task against Johnson and they dropped two of three sets.
In the girls side, Foster and Meek partnered to get a win in doubles, along with the Carlson and Bowers.
Against Lehman, Tivy dominated the match against the short-handed visitors.
Tivy got wins in doubles by Tran and Braden Stehling.
Evan Salinas was also key for the Antlers with a win in singles and teaming with Bowers to get a win in mixed doubles. On the girls side, Bowers won her singles match, as did Carlson and Foster.
Tivy returns to action today when the Antlers travel to Mason. where they will meet in Abiliene Wylie in a non-district match.
Tivy doesn’t return home until Oct. 2 when it plays host to Veterans Memorial.
