Kerrville police are investigating the death of a local child.
Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman, confirmed that Gideon Barideaux died in a San Antonio hospital Aug. 9, three days after police were called to a home on Legion Drive in Kerrville for reports of a child with injuries.
Officers were dispatched at the request of medics about 8:55 p.m. Aug. 6. The boy had initially been taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center before being flown to University Hospital in San Antonio.
An older sibling was placed with relatives pending the outcome of the investigation.
It's not clear how the child died or what his injuries were, and due to the sensitivity of the investigation, no more information will be released by KPD at this time, police indicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.