After a sensational opening night victory on the road at Brackett, Comfort football coach Brandon Easterly knows that his team is up for big test against visiting and state 2-A powerhouse Mason.
"They're physical," Easterly said of the Punchers, who have won 90% of their games over the last decade, including two state titles.
Mason lost in its season opener, but Easterly expects this to be a big test for his team. Comfort rolled up more than 500 yards of offense last week in a dominating win at Brackett.
Comfort's game is just one of three games involving Hill Country teams on Friday night. Ingram plays host to Johnson City, while Harper is on the road at Sabinal. Center Point is not playing tonight because it's game was canceled before the start of the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Ingram's is looking to run its record to 2-0 against a Johnson City, which won its season opener. Johnson City beat Ingram last season 24-14 when the two were in the same district.
Against Mason, Easterly said he expects his offensive line to be tested by the Puncher's size defensively. However, Easterly hopes he can test his team's speed against a stout defense.
"We're very fast," Easterly said. "Our offensive line is fast."
With that speed, Comfort was able to dominate the game by scoring five touchdowns on plays of 40 yards or more. The Bobcats shortest scoring play was 23 yards.
If there's one thing that Easterly is focused on is fumbling. The Bobcats fumbled four times, losing three but the defense was able to minimize the turnovers.
"We've had great practices this week," Easterly said.
