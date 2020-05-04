The Kerrville city council will consider adopting a resolution asking the state to reconsider assessing property taxes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s a move aimed at lowering the economic pain to residents.
The council will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to discuss the resolution, which will ask the legislature and the governor to take action to freeze Kerr County’s assessed values at 2019 levels, because the council argues that the 2020 values are no longer realistic in the face of the nation’s economic downturn.
“I think it’s very important, because the state is pushing a tax increase,” Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn said.
In the waning moments of its April 28 meeting, the city council discussed the challenges that residents could face if property taxes are increased — as mandated by the state, which claims that the region is already undervalued. Additionally, the matter is compounded by an opinion from Attorney General Ken Paxton that argues the coronavirus pandemic does not exempt communities from an exemption even though the state has declared a disaster.
“I don’t think the people in the state of Texas can handle additional taxes,” said Councilwoman Judy Eycher, who brought the matter up during the council’s last meeting. “What we’ll do Tuesday, is we will pass that resolution. I think it’s essential.”
Of course, there’s another loophole that would allow Kerrville, along with other communities, to raise taxes in order to help cover the costs of a disaster. It’s a loophole that can raise property taxes by as much 8%. Last year, the state adopted limits of 3.5% on property tax increases.
Eychner argued that she’s not sure the assessed values, which were set out before the pandemic started to wreak havoc across the state, are even going to be accurate.
In the resolution, the council argues that the state’s economic losses make it the moral thing to do by not raising additional taxes.
