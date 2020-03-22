While Texas Gov. Greg Abbott doesn't want to issue a shelter-in-place order for the state, Dallas County officials moved ahead anyway and did exactly that on Sunday.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued the order that starts at midnight on Monday and lasts through April 3. That means non-essential businesses must close.
"All individuals currently living within Dallas County are ordered to shelter at their place of residence," the order reads. "For the purposes of this Order, residences include hotels, motels, shared rentals, and similar facilities. To the extent individuals are using shared or outdoor spaces, they must at all times as reasonably as possible maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person when they are outside their residence."
Dallas County says it has 130 cases, a far larger count than the state's numbers.
The Texas Tribune reported essential businesses, including hospitals, senior residential centers and childcare for those employees, may continue in-person operations. They are still required to keep six feet of distance among employees and with members of the public, if necessary. As Texans continue to clear grocery stores of hand sanitizer and food, Jenkins stressed that grocery stores will continue to be open and accessible.
