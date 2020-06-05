A 50-year-old Kerrville man was sentenced to 70 years in prison for murdering a woman in 2018.
198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson sentenced Robert Francis Bilunas to prison on June 5 for the murder of Xiomara Renee Saenz.
Bilunas had been on the run from the law in 2015 with Saenz, who he called his wife, after she failed to report back to prison in New York to serve a sentence for felony theft, and the two were captured in Arroyo City. She was found dead on Sept. 29, 2018, at a local automotive garage where Bilunas lived and worked.
Following a bench trial — trial by judge, rather than jury — on Feb. 4, Emerson convicted Bilunas of Saenz’s murder, following arguments by prosecutor Stephen Harpold and defense attorney Kurt Rudkin. Rudkin, at that time, pointed out to the court that no witnesses could testify that they saw Bilunas commit a criminal act involving Saenz. On the other hand, Harpold pointed to several discrepancies in Bilunas’s statements to police as compared to other evidence, such as surveillance video footage, although the act itself was not captured on video.
During trial, a medical examiner told the court that suffocation and/or strangulation were the likely cause of Saenz’s death, whereas Bilunas had told police he found Saenz facedown and unconscious from a drug overdose.
Bilunas apparently has always maintained his innocence.
“In reality, I was convicted of a lie…” Bilunas wrote in a letter to the court filed in April.
His sentencing hearing had been scheduled for March 25, but the coronavirus pandemic and related governmental responses resulted in many cases being postponed. Friday’s sentencing hearing took place in a small courtroom attached to the jail — to reduce the risk of infection to inmates — face masks were required, and the number of people allowed in the room at any given time was limited.
