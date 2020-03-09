Carrie Lee Murray, 80, a long-time resident of Houston, Texas, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Memorial City Health and Rehabilitation in Houston after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Naomi; her son, Rod; and her littlest angel, Lisa.
Carrie Lee grew up in both Coleman and Kerrville, Texas.
During retirement, CL was an avid reader of any book she could get her hands on. Though she did not like to cook, she would enjoy a good meal with gusto! Playing cards was also a favorite past time. She loved animals — leaving behind her precious Maltese, Andy. She loved to socialize and a had a beautiful smile that would light up the room.
Carrie Lee is survived by her daughter, Michelle; three grandchildren, Allison, Lindsey and Drew. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren. She adored all of us, and we will miss her dearly.
A memorial will be planned at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Lung Association and COPD Foundation Collaborate to Enhance COPD Research.
God’s Garden
God looked around his garden, And found an empty place, He then looked down upon the earth, And saw your tired face. He put his arms around you, And lifted you to rest. God’s garden must be beautiful. He always takes the best. He knew that you were suffering. He knew you were in pain. He knew that you would never get well on earth again. He saw the road was getting rough, And the hills were hard to climb. So he closed your weary eyelids, And whispered, “Peace bethine.” It broke our hearts to lose you, But you didn’t go alone, For part of us went with you, The day God called you home.
- Anon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.