The Tivy Antlers fought until the bitter end Tuesday night falling to Leander Glenn 59-47 in a bi-district matchup in Johnson City.
Jackson Johnston continues growing before everyone's eyes and scored a team-high 15 points to lead the Antlers Tuesday night.
Johnston scored points in each quarter of the game and played with grit and determination.
Caleb Hebert-Dwyer was held to only four points in the first half. A double-technical foul was called against Leander Glenn in the third period.
Hebert-Dwyer knocked down four free throws in a row and finished the game with 13 points for the Antlers, including a 3-pointer late in the game.
Leander Glenn was very quick and used their speed to race down the court scoring in transition making it difficult for Tivy to get set on defense.
The first quarter was tight and Leander Glenn did not shoot very well to start the game.
Glenn led 10-8 over Tivy at the end of the first period.
Glenn went on a 13-0 run starting in the final two minutes of the first quarter and ending when Johnston knocked down a shot in the second period with less than four minutes left in the half.
During the second quarter, Leander Glenn knocked down four 3-point buckets in a row to build a 28-12 lead with less than two minutes left in the second quarter.
Luke Johnston hit a free throw and Jake Layton knocked down a shot at the buzzer to cut the lead to 28-15 at the half.
After the break, Caleb Fineske and Jackson Johnston scored back to back buckets to make it 30-19.
The bucket by Johnston upset Glenn's Matthew Turner who was called for a double technical foul after talking back to an official.
Hebert-Dwyer proceeded to knock down four free throws and the lead was cut to seven, 30-23.
Layton and Fineske would make shots down the stretch, but two 3-pointers by Robbie Marshall extended the lead to 45-28 after three.
The final period began with a 6-0 run by the Antlers with Hebert-Dwyer scoring on a tip-in and Fineske draining a shot with a little over seven minutes left in the game.
Quentin Vega came into the game and knocked down a shot from downtown and scored seven points in the final period making the score 47-37 late in the game.
Marshall threw a dagger into the Antler comeback by knocking down a three and putting the Antlers away 59-47.
The loss was painful for the Antlers, who had a tremendous run late in the season to earn a playoff berth.
"They grew a lot this season," Tivy coach Joe Davis said after the game. "They had a storybook season."
Davis was proud to see his team fighting against adversity, especially late in the game.
"This team exemplified what TFND is all about all year long," Davis added. "It was evident in the fourth quarter. The loss hurts tonight. The guys might not see it now, but the lessons learned this year will be worth it when they become men."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.