Thousands of dollars in property was stolen from rented sheds at the city’s golf course, according to police.
Sgt. Jonathan Lamb of the Kerrville Police Department said an employee at the golf course reported that locks were cut on approximately five golf-cart sheds, but only the following burglaries were reported:
First shed: Items missing valued $3,000 and $4,000 — no itemized list available at this time.
Second shed: Items missing included an Alpha brand metal driver and fairway woods valued about $700, a set of Taylor Made irons valued about $800, a titleist Scotty Cameron putter valued about $400, and a golf bag valued about $250.
Third shed: One set of golf clubs and bag missing — no value provided at this time.
The employee reported the cut locks to police on Sept. 21, and the case was forwarded to KPD’s criminal investigations unit, Lamb said.
