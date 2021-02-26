Hard work truly pays off.
Tim Leatherman is a name that was synonymous with Ingram Tom Moore football this season.
He could pass the ball, run the ball and he even made one catch for 18 yards this past season.
His excellence on offense and defense was enough for the Texas Sports Writers Association to name him to the 3A All-state football team.
Leatherman was named to the First Team as a Utility player.
That means he could play just about anywhere on the football field.
At the quarterback position, Leatherman completed 35 passes for 584 yards and nine touchdowns.
Leatherman rushed for 774 yards and nine touchdowns on 95 carries.
Statistics show that Leatherman accounted for 1,376 yards of Ingram’s team total of 2,160 yards.
Unofficially, Leatherman accounted for 63.7% of Ingram’s total yardage in 2020.
The numbers on offense are impressive enough, but Leatherman also played exceptionally well defensively.
Leatherman was Ingram Tom Moore’s second leading tackler with a total of 53 tackles this past season, 39 of which were solo tackles.
He recorded five pass deflections, two interceptions and recovered four fumbles for the Warriors.
Scouts took notice and Leatherman will be playing football beyond high school.
Leatherman officially signed to play football at McMurry University on National Signing Day earlier this year.
“This is a great example of the good Lord blessing the hard work of a student athlete,” Ingram Tom Moore Athletic Director Duane Kroeker said. “Tim has given ability, but he still shows up and works hard every day and has done that for his entire high school career.”
His accomplishments on the field were certainly recognized.
“Congratulations to him!,” Kroeker said.
