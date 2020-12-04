Raul Arreola Martinez
September 1950 - November 2020
To My Brother, Raul Arreola Martinez
A New Beginning
Born on September 21, 1950 to Amado and Elvira Martinez in Kerrville, Tx. Our Heavenly Father and Angels received him on November 20, 2020. Our Brother will truly be missed by his Family and Friends. Your Life as we saw it thru our eyes. Your smile will truly be missed, your Wisdom and Knowledge that you shared with all those will be missed as well. Your letters of encouragement that you wrote to those in need. From taking time to see how a stranger was doing. From the green star that is mounted on that Big Oak Tree. To the Spruce Fir Trees planted in the Front Yard, to the Unique Rock Collections and the Small Liberty Bell mounted on the Front Door. From your Lifetime Stories that you shared with those that visited you, to that one Special Night that we heard those Special Angels singing as if they were inside your House. Those Enjoyable walks that you took to savor the Moments. To the days that when a visitor would come to see you, while working on that special project and how much you appreciated the visit. The Inspiring Lessons and the healing power of forgiveness who was who you were at the End of the Walk. You walked on this earth in victory to a victorious eternal life. His Life was celebrated on Saturday, November 21, 2020 by his Family. You will be missed by your sisters, nephews, nieces, and friends
Mary, Connie, Nancy, Flora, Diane and Rosie.
Rest in Peace
