After playing the violin for eight years, Tivy senior Andrea Ovalle had been excited about performing a solo at the Tivy orchestra concert this spring. That concert will never happen.
Kylie Crider had been looking forward to enjoying the final weeks of high school with her friends and teachers. She won’t return to Tivy as a student again, and won’t even have the opportunity to give her peers a proper farewell.
“It was sad to have that ripped away so fast,” Crider said. “But it is what it is.”
Last Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered schools to remain closed for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which meant across Texas had to accept the reality they were never going to experience some of high school’s best moments.
“This wasn’t how senior year was supposed to go in their minds,” Tivy principal Shelby Balser said.
This pandemic has also been stressful for teachers. The majority of educators enter the profession because they love interacting with children. Tivy’s teachers, though, haven’t seen their students in nearly six weeks, and have had to adjust their teaching styles for distance learning.
Balser, though, discovered a way to comfort both Tivy’s seniors and her own faculty.
At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, seven teams of Tivy administrators left Tivy’s parking lot on a mission: To surprise Tivy’s 317 seniors by handing them golden signs emblazoned with the message “We love our Tivy High School seniors.”
It turned out to be a moving experience. Ovalle beamed while she watched Tivy College and Career Advisor Debra Lenard plant the sign in her front yard; Lenard was equally as thrilled to see Ovalle again.
“It’s been kind of sad,” Ovalle said. “I was really hoping to see my friends because I know once we go to college we are all going to go our own ways. I know I won’t be able to live those last moments with them.
“I am really glad to get this sign. Ms. Lenard makes me feel really happy. I still feel connected to the school because of this.”
Last week, Balser anticipated Abbott’s Friday order to close schools, so she searched for ways to encourage Tivy’s seniors. She and academic dean Amy Ahrens were connected with other Texas principals through different social media platforms — that’s how they came up with the concept of giving each senior a sign.
Balser ordered the materials from So Fast Printing. Tivy athletic director David Jones devoted three hours on Monday to putting the signs together. Balser notified the seniors’ parents that their children were going to receive a surprise gift.
All Tivy’s administrators had left to do on Wednesday was deliver the signs to the seniors — and witness their reactions.
“I wish I could hug you,” Lenard remarked as Ovalle posed for photos in front of her sign.
“We can air hug!” replied Ovalle, sporting a grin.
“We miss the kids a lot,” Balser said. “And we know they miss us, even if they won’t admit it. … We are just really proud of them.”
