Tuesday weather
The Hill Country should experience dry weather this week with no precipitation of significance in the forecast through Sunday.

High pressure should give the area cool morning low temperatures and warm daytime highs for the rest of the week ahead.

 

PLENTY OF SUNSHINE TUESDAY

Cirrus clouds may move across the area during the day, but sunshine should dominate the weather pattern Tuesday.

High temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80s. Low humidity values between 10 and 20 percent are expected during the afternoon hours.

North winds average 10 to 15 mph creating elevated fire dangers during the afternoon and early evening.

 

COOL NIGHT RETURNS

Under clear skies, temperatures should end up in the 50 to 55 degree range by daybreak Wednesday.

Light and variable winds are in the forecast overnight with comfortable humidity values expected.

 

WEDNESDAY REPEAT PERFORMANCE

Wednesday should be almost identical to Tuesday across the Hill Country.

Sunny skies are in the forecast with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winds gradually return to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Humidity values remain comfortable. 

 

CLEAR AND COOL WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear skies remain Wednesday night. Low temperatures range from 52 to 57 degrees for an overnight low. Light south winds prevail at less than 5 mph.

 

MORE OF THE SAME THROUGH THE WEEKEND

There are very few changes in this forecast pattern through Sunday. Highs warm to near 90 degrees with lows in the middle to upper 50s each night.

 

