Temperatures Friday remain very challenging across the Hill Country.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast Friday before precipitation pushes east of the area Saturday.
Overcast skies remain in the forecast Friday. Fog and rain showers are possible early in the day. A few rumbles of thunder and locally heavy downpours may also occur. Highs top out in the 60’s with winds become south at 5 to 15 mph.
Cloudy skies are in the forecast Friday night. Fog, drizzle and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast with lows in the lower 50’s.
Mostly cloudy skies and fog are in the forecast Saturday morning with partial clearing during the day. A cold front will switch winds to the north at 10 to 20 mph. Highs end up in the middle 60’s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night with colder overnight lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. Light north winds average 5 to 10 mph.
Partly sunny skies continue Sunday with cooler daytime highs in the middle 50’s. Northeast winds average 5 to 10 mph.
Our next chance of rain arrives as early as Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
Avg: 34/60
