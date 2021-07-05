Tropical moisture is abundant across the Hill Country this week. Moisture will combine with remnants of a cold front to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region this week.
Rain opportunities become widely scattered later this week, but rain is possible on a daily basis through Friday.
SCATTERED STORMS TUESDAY
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible once again. Storms could produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning and wind gusts to 45 mph.
High temperatures top out in the 80s across the entire Hill Country. Heat index values will make it feel hotter than that. Kerrville’s average high temperature for July 6 is 92 degrees.
Winds will be out of the east at 5 to 15 mph, except gusty near any storms that develop.
LOW CLOUDS, HAZE AND PATCHY FOG OVERNIGHT
A few lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Areas of low clouds become widespread toward daybreak with patchy fog and haze possible Wednesday morning.
Low temperatures range from the upper 60s to lower 70s. Light southeast winds are expected overnight, except gusty near any showers and storms.
50-50 CHANCE OF RAIN WEDNESDAY
Deep moisture remains in place. Scattered showers and storms are possible with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Heat index values in the lower to middle 90s are likely during the afternoon.
Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph, except locally gusty near storms.
CLOUDY AND HUMID WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy skies continue Wednesday night with isolated thunderstorms possible overnight.
Lows drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s for most areas. Light southeast winds continue overnight.
SLIGHTLY LOWER RAIN CHANCE THIS WEEKEND
High pressure attempts to build across the area Saturday and Sunday. This could promote warmer temperatures and lower rain chances this weekend.
