The latest six to den day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is showing very cold air spreading across most of the country next week.
At the very least, this will bring the coldest air of the season across most of the Northern Plains and Northern Rockies where snow is also expected.
Record low temperatures are possible across the Northern Rockies and portions of the Northwestern United States as early as Friday.
High temperatures across the Texas Panhandle next Monday could remain in the 30's and 40's.
Highs in the 40's and 50's are possible Monday as far south as Lubbock and Abilene.
Prepare for colder temperatures across Texas next week.
