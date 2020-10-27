Last weekend I was forwarded an invitation originally sent out by the Kerr County Democratic Party (KCDP) to attend a Meet and Greet for Wendy Davis being held at a Kerrville residence last Sunday morning. Davis is running against the incumbent Chip Roy to be our Congressional representative.
At the bottom of the invitation was this: “We’re asking all to bring canned goods for St. Vincent Food Pantry.” St. Vincent obviously means the St. Vincent de Paul Society (SVdP).
As a Catholic, a pro-life advocate, and a supporter of SVdP, I could not believe it would knowingly permit its name to be associated with Wendy Davis, the queen of Texas abortion promoters.
Concerned, I contacted the president of Kerrville’s SVdP chapter.
She quickly and clearly informed me that she did not authorize the Wendy Davis Campaign or the Kerr County Democratic Party to use SVdP’s name in the invitation, nor would she do so if asked as SVdP, not surprisingly, follows Catholic Church doctrines and teachings. The president of the organization has advised her superiors in San Antonio and their attorney has been directed to send the Davis Campaign and the KCDP letters this week stating that SVdP has no political affiliations and they are not to use their name in any future ads.
No doubt the Wendy Davis Campaign and/or the Kerr County Democratic Party intentions were to use the “St. Vincent” reference to soften Wendy’s lingering image of filibustering in 2013 in the Texas State Senate against proposed abortion restrictions. This is a new low in Texas politics.
Jerry Wolff, Kerrville
