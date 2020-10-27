By The Associated Press undefined
Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 9, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Galena Park North Shore (5-0) W: Beaumont West Brook, 55-14 1
2 Duncanville (2-1) W: Waco, 56-9 2
3 Katy (4-0) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 41-0 3
4 Austin Westlake (4-0) Idle 4
5 Allen (2-0) Idle 5
6 DeSoto (3-0) W: Waxahachie, 42-6 6
7 Lake Travis (4-0) W: Austin High, 62-20 7
8 Cy-Fair (5-0) W: Jersey Village, 56-21 8
9 Denton Guyer (3-1) W: McKinney, 55-35 9
10 Cedar Hill (3-0) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 38-14 10
11 Cypress Bridgeland (5-0) W: Cypress Ranch, 29-17 11
12 Alvin Shadow Creek (1-2) W: Houston Strake Jesuit, 33-0 12
13 Humble Atascocita (1-1) W: Humble, 66-0 13
14 Katy Tompkins (4-0) W: Katy Taylor, 28-0 14
15 Prosper (3-0) W: Little Elm, 30-20 15
16 Lewisville Marcus (4-0) W: Flower Mound, 55-14 16
17 Arlington Martin (4-1) W: South Grand Prairie, 11-8 18
18 Spring (4-0) W: Aldine Eisenhower, 49-2 19
19 Pearland Dawson (5-0) W: Alief Taylor, 39-0 20
20 Spring Westfield (2-1) Idle 22
21 Rockwall (4-1) W: Rockwall-Heath, 38-27 23
22 Southlake Carroll (2-1) W: Trophy Club Nelson, 57-21 24
23 Converse Judson (3-1) W: South San Antonio, forfeit NR
24 Klein Oak (2-1) W: Klein Collins, 26-0 NR
25 SA Johnson (4-0) W: SA Northside Brandeis, 19-6 NR
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Denton Ryan (4-0) W: Frisco Wakeland, 41-3 1
2 Dallas Highland Park (2-0) Idle 2
3 Lancaster (3-0) W: Dallas Adams, 47-7 3
4 Cedar Park (5-0) W: Austin Anderson, 82-0 5
5 Richmond Foster (2-0) W: Fort Bend Hightower, 35-34 4
6 Manvel (3-1) W: Angleton, 49-28 6
7 Longview (4-1) W: West Mesquite, 49-24 7
8 Lubbock Coronado (4-0) Idle 8
9 Frisco Lone Star (1-2) Idle 9
10 CC Veterans Memorial (4-0) Idle 10
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Ennis (3-0) W: Mansfield Summit, 63-26 1
2 Aledo (3-1) W: Everman, 37-0 2
3 College Station A&M Consolidated (5-0) W: Lamar Consolidated, 56-0 3
4 Fort Bend Marshall (4-0) W: Houston Waltrip, 68-0 4
5 Frisco (4-0) W: Frisco Lebanon Trail, 45-15 5
6 Mansfield Timberview (4-0) W: Burleson, 46-27 6
7 Texarkana Texas (4-0) W: Mount Pleasant, 42-24 7
8 WF Rider (4-1) W: Wichita Falls, 53-17 8
9 Lubbock Cooper (4-1) W: Canyon Randall, 17-7 9
10 Huntsville (4-0) W: Bryan Rudder, 36-17 NR
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Argyle (8-0) W: Terrell, 56-19 1
2 Lampasas (6-0) W: Austin LBJ, 36-18 2
3 Port Lavaca Calhoun (7-1) W: CC Miller, 77-76 4
4 CC Calallen (6-2) W: Alice, forfeit 5
5 Canyon (7-0) W: Pampa, 21-7 6
6 Melissa (6-1) W: Anna, 50-14 7
7 El Campo (6-1) W: Bay City, 42-8 9
8 Paris (6-3) W: Kaufman, 35-21 10
9 Midlothian Heritage (7-2) W: Waco La Vega, 31-21 NR
10 Waco La Vega (5-2) L: Midlothian Heritage, 31-21 3
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Carthage (6-0) W: Rusk, 51-7 1
2 West Orange-Stark (6-0) W: Liberty, 27-7 2
3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-2) W: Longview Spring Hill, forfeit 3
4 Jasper (6-1) W: Shepherd, 42-6 4
5 Gilmer (7-1) W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 35-14 5
6 Salado (8-1) W: Jarrell, 47-0 6
7 China Spring (7-1) W: Robinson, 70-0 8
8 Caddo Mills (7-0) W: Nevada Community, 29-11 9
9 Glen Rose (8-0) W: Venus, forfeit 10
10 Graham (6-1) W: Vernon, 63-7 NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Brock (8-0) W: Boyd, 49-14 1
2 Grandview (7-0) No contest vs. Dallas Life Oak Cliff 2
3 Shallowater (7-0) W: Kermit, 52-7 3
4 Malakoff (5-2) W: Fairfield, 55-0 4
5 Tuscola Jim Ned (6-1) W: San Angelo TLC, 75-0 7
6 Pottsboro (6-2) W: Bonham, forfeit 6
7 Llano (8-0) W: Blanco, 42-26 8
8 Columbus (7-1) W: Hempstead, 51-26 9
9 Gladewater (7-2) W: White Oak, 31-14 10
10 East Chambers (7-0) W: Kirbyville, 45-7 NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Canadian (6-1) W: Friona, 73-14 1
2 Gunter (7-1) W: Blue Ridge, forfeit 2
3 Poth (7-0) Idle 3
4 Daingerfield (7-1) W: Omaha Pewitt, 49-17 4
5 East Bernard (8-1) W: Tidehaven, 44-14 5
6 Spearman (7-1) W: Dimmitt, 63-0 6
7 Franklin (6-2) W: Buffalo, 69-38 7
8 Idalou (6-0) W: Stanton, 56-8 8
9 Childress (7-1) W: Tulia, 48-7 9
10 Waskom (7-0) W: Harleton, 49-0 10
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Shiner (7-0) Idle 1
2 Refugio (7-0) Idle 2
3 Post (8-0) W: Floydada, 69-0 3
4 Lindsay (8-0) Idle 4
5 Joaquin (8-0) W: Shelbyville, 32-14 5
6 San Saba (6-1) W: De Leon, 47-0 6
7 Crawford (8-0) W: Bosqueville, 27-20 7
8 Timpson (9-0) W: Saratoga West Hardin, 63-0 8
9 Cisco (5-3) W: Coleman, 27-0 9
10 Normangee (8-0) W: Alto, 35-22 10
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Mart (7-0) Idle 1
2 Hamlin (8-0) W: Crosbyton, forfeitt 2
3 Wellington (8-0) W: Clarendon, 42-22 3
4 Windthorst (7-1) W: Chico, 47-0 4
5 Wheeler (7-1) W: Memphis, 36-20 5
6 Albany (7-1) W: Santo, 34-14 6
7 McCamey (6-1) W: Iraan, 55-7 7
8 Christoval (7-1) W: Eldorado, 43-20 8
9 Falls City (6-2) W: Agua Dulce, 42-7 9
10 Vega (6-2) W: Booker, 51-7 10
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Sterling City (8-0) W: Westbrook, 38-28 2
2 Gail Borden County (6-2) W: Whiteface, 66-0 3
3 Westbrook (7-1) L: Sterling City, 38-28 1
4 Rankin (7-1) W: Lenorah Grady, 52-0 4
5 May (8-1) W: Baird, 66-16 5
6 Happy (7-1) W: Turkey Valley, 62-28 6
7 Knox City (5-2) W: Vernon Northside, 55-4 8
8 Leakey (7-1) W: McDade, 62-12 7
9 Gilmer Union Hill (8-0) W: Campbell, 77-7 9
10 Water Valley (4-2) W: Eden, 56-6 NR
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Balmorhea (5-1) W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 76-0 1
2 Matador Motley County (6-1) idle 3
3 Richland Springs (7-0) W: Mullin, 46-0 2
4 Groom (6-1) idle 6
5 Calvert (6-2) W: Chester, 51-6 4
6 Jayton (7-1) W: Guthrie, 46-0 5
7 Klondike (8-0) W: Ackerly Sands, 48-0 7
8 Anton (8-0) idle 8
9 Ladonia Fannindel (7-0) W: Forestburg, 53-6 9
10 Follett (8-0) W: Darrouzett, 68-0 10
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-0) Idle 1
2 FW Nolan (4-0) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 44-0 2
3 Plano John Paul II (2-1) W: Midland Christian, 24-13 3
4 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (4-3) Idle 4
5 SA Cornerstone (6-1) W: Del Rio, 41-14 5
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 9 Prv rank
1 Austin Veritas (4-0) W: San Marcos Baptist, 46-28 1
2 Fredericksburg Heritage (3-1) W: Bulverde Bracken, 66-19 2
3 New Braunfels Christian (3-1) Idle 3
4 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (7-1) W: Austin NYOS, 48-0 4
5 Dallas Lakehill (1-0) Idle 5
