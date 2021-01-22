A cold front brings north winds and increasing clouds Friday night through Saturday morning.
Areas of fog and drizzle are in the forecast behind the weak cold front.
A few showers are possible late Saturday, but the best chance of rain arrives late Sunday into Monday.
INCREASING CLOUDS, FOG OVERNIGHT
Clouds increase behind a weak cold front overnight tonight.
Low temperatures end up in the middle to upper 40s.
Fog may become locally dense for a few locations by daybreak Saturday.
Winds become northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH MORNING FOG AND MIST EARLY SATURDAY
Cloudy skies start the day off Saturday. Areas of fog and drizzle will be possible in the morning hours.
High temperatures will be tricky due to clouds and very light precipitation.
Most areas end up in the lower to middle 60s, but clouds could hold a few locations in the 50s.
Winds become southeast at 5 to 15 mph.
SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SATURDAY NIGHT
A slight chance of precipitation is in the forecast Saturday night.
Fog and drizzle appear likely again with lows holding in the 50s most areas.
HUMID SUNDAY, STORMS POSSIBLE LATE
It will feel like spring on Sunday with high humidity values and a few showers roaming around.
Highs warm into the lower and mid-70s.
South winds increase to 10 to 20 mph.
Rumbles of thunder could occur Sunday.
LINE OF STORMS SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY
A Pacific cold front brings the risk for scattered showers and storms.
This is most likely while many of us are sleeping Sunday night through Monday morning.
Storms could produce gusty winds and small hail if they develop.
SUNNY AND NICE MONDAY
Sunshine is likely Monday with highs around 70 degrees with low humidity.
