A cold front is located just northeast of Kerrville Tuesday evening.
This frontal system begins to move slowly southward overnight tonight and Wednesday morning.
It is likely we have seen the last of our mild weather pattern for at least a week to come.
DRIZZLE AND FOG OVERNIGHT, COLDER NORTHERN AREAS
The nearly stationary cold front slips slowly southwest overnight tonight setting the stage for colder overnight lows in the 40's and lower 50's.
Winds become east at 5 to 15 mph this evening and continue overnight.
Dense fog may create low visibilities across the area after midnight continuing through Wednesday morning.
TRICKY FORECAST WEDNESDAY
Models are chiming in colder for Wednesday compared to what it was showing Monday.
A handful of models keep us between 60 and 65 degrees for a high temperature while others are showing temperatures dropping into the 50's all day long and possibly some 40's.
I would keep the jackets handy regardless if you don't wish to take a chance on the temperatures working out for you.
East winds average 5 to 15 mph.
A slight chance of showers and storms will exist Wednesday afternoon with drizzle and fog possible off and on all day long.
DEFINITELY COLDER WEDNESDAY NIGHT
It will definitely turn colder Wednesday night with lows in the 30's and 40's.
Winds veer to the north and should increase to 10 to 20 mph overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
Rain chances jump to 70 percent overnight.
MUCH COLDER THURSDAY
Clouds continue Thursday with rain and occasional non-severe thunderstorms possible.
Highs remain in the 30's and 40's all day long.
BITTER COLD WEEKEND
Models are advertising temperatures at or below freezing Saturday night through Wednesday morning without interruption.
There is potential for temperatures to remain below freezing for several days the way things stand Tuesday night.
