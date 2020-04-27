As the outreach ministry director for Kerrville First United Methodist Church’s Mustard Seed Ministries, Beth Palmer arrived at the church’s Light on the Hill at Mount Wesley facility at 6 a.m. on Monday.
She was ready to receive the delivery from the San Antonio Food Bank — one of the largest to be delivered to Kerr County. For the last few weeks, the Food Bank has made headlines across the state for massive food distributions, including one that attracted 10,000 people in San Antonio.
On Monday morning, Palmer wasn’t the only one waiting for the delivery. There was already a line of five cars waiting for the four 18-wheelers to bring 63,420 pounds of food to the Mustard Seed Ministries, which was also partnering with St. VIncent De Paul of Kerrville.
By the end of the food distribution, there was a line of cars stretching all the way down to Junction Highway.
“We were excited and also nervous,” Palmer said. “This (food distribution) is five times bigger than normal … We are learning together to figure out how this works.”
They proved to be quick learners. From 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 100 volunteers manned an assembly line of 12 stations, distributing different kinds of food to an estimated 500 families. It was another example of people experiencing joy during a difficult situation. In the past week, countless members of Kerrville FUMC asked Senior Pastor David Payne if they could help with the food bank on Monday. Payne, though, preferred to have family units operate the different food stations to better comply with social distancing regulations. Families members, however, smiled through their masks as they delivered food to the cars.
“We are all wearing masks, so you can’t see our friendly faces, but we are hoping people can feel the love,” Palmer said. “We are so grateful we are able to serve the community this way. I hope our community gets some much needed food, and when they drive through and see all the people serving them, they will be encouraged by seeing that.
For the last six weeks, the Kerrville FUMC outreach has organized a drive-thru food bank every Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. to help families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. Mustard Seed Ministries has also received a monthly delivery of 12,000 pounds of foods from the San Antonio food bank. Monday’s delivery, however, was easily going to quintuple that amount.
In other words, Palmer and her team of volunteers were about to host the biggest food drive in Mustard Seed Ministries’ 9-year history, while also adhering social distancing guidelines.
“We are grateful we get to serve our community. We are grateful for all these volunteers. We are grateful for the San Antonio Food bank.”
And Kerrville FUMC is grateful for all the work Palmer has invested into Mustard Seed Ministries since 2012. She started the ministry in a church closet; She wanted to find a tangible way to express Christ’s love for others. Her daughter, Jillian Palmer, helped her install cabinets in the cramped space.
Since that time, Beth Palmer has watched Mustard Seed Ministries continue to grow.
During the last nine years, she has established a reliable team of volunteers and a steady stream of donations and grants.
All that work didn’t just make Monday’s mega food bank possible; it also helped turn it into an enjoyable experience for all the families helping.
“It certainly helps to have someone like Beth (Palmer) take care of all logistical details, who thinks through all of that and has so many community connections,” Payne said. “Our church has a lot of folks who love to volunteer and we had a lot of offers that we had to decline, but the church was very supportive of this. Our congregation takes a lot of pride in being a church that serves the community.”
