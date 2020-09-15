Peterson Health reported that seven people tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday — one of the biggest one day jumps since Aug. 13.
Peterson Regional Medical Center said that the two people who had been admitted to the hospital over the hospital, but they have now been discharged.
Last week, Kerrville Fire Chief Dannie Smith said local public safety and health officials need to pay close attention to a possible surge of new cases after the Labor Day Weekend. Smith said that if there is not a surge by Sept. 21, two-weeks after the holiday, he would feel better that Kerrville is on the downward trend of the virus.
Texas health officials on Tuesday reported 4,816 new cases of the coronavirus and 132 additional deaths.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state is now 668,746, while the death toll stands at 14,343, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
On Monday, The Texas Tribune reported that state health officials announced Monday that they are changing the way the state reports a key metric used to evaluate the extent of coronavirus infection, a move that conceded that the state’s previous method of calculating the “positivity rate” muddied the extent of viral transmission by mixing old data with new.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said it will now “primarily rely” on a new calculation of the daily positivity rate — defined as the share of tests that yield positive results — that takes into account the date on which a coronavirus test was administered. Officials said the new metric will give a more accurate representation of viral transmission in Texas on a given day.
It also means that each day’s positivity rate will be an oft-changing number, fluctuating as officials collect lab results over time. Labs and hospitals report their test results to the state with varying degrees of timeliness, and state officials will have to recalculate the positivity rates for previous days as more test results from those dates pour in.
