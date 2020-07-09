My wife and I are elderly with respiratory difficulties. We are therefore quite vulnerable to COVID and exercise personal responsibility. I have found that there is much disinformation being spread by WHO and others. I wish to thank the KDT for publishing accurate information.
Just so everyone knows, when people cough, sneeze, exhale or talk they release a number of micro-droplets of liquid that float in the air much like an invisible fog. From a diseased person some of those droplets will contain a virus which will infect any person who inhales them. This is how airborne diseases are transmitted. While in the air, the virus has three natural enemies: sunlight contains UVA rays which will kill a virus in seconds; low humidity will cause the protective liquid droplet to evaporate, exposing the virus to dehydration and death; and time because the droplet will eventually fall to the ground.
Face mask fibers attract the liquid droplets and hold them in place using the liquid’s surface tension. The humidity in our exhaled breath prevents the droplets from evaporating thereby holding the virus in place. A good mask is the best mitigation technique for the public.
That raises the question concerning the value of social distancing. It is comforting and the concept would work in a stagnant atmosphere. However, it fails during a common slight breeze, since the virus will be blown downwind to infect someone regardless of social distancing. In fact, the practice may be dangerous because it gives people a false sense of safety, believing they don’t have to wear masks.
William R. Leyendecker, Kerrville
