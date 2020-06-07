The Houston Chronicle editorial, “Paxton’s cynical ploy lost in the mail as Texas voters prevail,” published by The Kerrville Daily Times on 5/25, personally attacks Attorney General Paxton for his position in the vote-by-mail litigation and fails to discuss the apparent legal issues in the case.
From media coverage, it appears that the resolution of the case turns on the meaning of the word “disability” as used in the provision of the Election Code that governs voting by mail. The editorial asserts that “the ‘disability’ provision that qualifies Texans to vote by mail covers anyone whose health is put at risk by voting in person.” That may be a reasonable argument in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, but an established legal definition of “disability” is “[t]he inability to perform some function; an objectively measurable condition of impairment, physical or mental.”
The editorial contends that the dispute is between “those who would prioritize voter health over a cynical ruse to limit voter access in the name of ‘election security.’” Whether the requirement of disability is a rational restriction on voting by mail to prevent voter fraud appears to be a policy decision that, in the absence of an issue of constitutionality, must be made by the legislature, not by the courts.
By attacking Attorney General Paxton rather than focusing on the legal issues, the editorial fails readers because it politicizes the dispute and fails to promote resolving the case according to the rule of law.
Bob Barton, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.