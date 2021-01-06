Protestors have stormed the Capitol building, the Senate and House have recessed, and lawmakers have been evacuated to secure locations within the complex, according to various news outlets.
Guns have reportedly been drawn in the building and tear gas reportedly fired, the National Guard has been deployed to Capitol Hill, and a curfew has been declared starting at 6 p.m., according to news outlets.
This is a developing situation, and more will be released when available.
"Violence is always unacceptable," tweeted Sen. Ted Cruz at 1:47 p.m. "Even when passions run high. Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted. God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe."
UPDATE, 2:31 P.M. - Sen. Ted Cruz has called on people to stop storming the capitol: "Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW," Cruz tweeted. "The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support."
UPDATE, 2:36 P.M. - The Speaker of the House is in a secure location, according to a C-SPAN reporter who says he just received a text message from the Speaker's Office.
UPDATE 2:45 P.M. - Katherine Tully McManus, CQ Roll Call reporter, being interviewed on C-SPAN from a secure location inside the Capitol building: Lawmakers were hustled to a secure location. Chamber of the Senate has been breached and smoke is emanating from House chamber. "I would say the Capitol building itself is completely not secure right now."
UPDATE 2:48 P.M. - One person, not a law enforcement officer, inside the U.S. Capitol was shot in the chest, reported PBS NewsHour.
UPDATE 2:58 P.M. - Leigh Gibson, a Kerr County resident who was in a march to the U.S. Capitol this afternoon, described the demonstrators outside the Capitol building as polite and not rioting. "We have not destroyed anything, we have been tear gassed," Gibson said.
