Senior midfielder Alyece Rodriguez scored twice — in each half — to lead Tivy to a dominating 5-0 victory over visiting San Antonio McCollum in District 26 5-A match on Friday night at Antler Stadium.
The Lady Antlers jumped out to a 3-0 first half lead and then kept the pressure up throughout the night.
Freshman midfielder Ashle Cale got the Lady Antlers on the board first when McCollum’s defenders got mixed up in front of the goal, which caused the goalkeeper to fall down. Cale was able to dink the ball into the net.
A few minutes later junior fullback Malia Kniffen launched a shot from about 25-yards out to put the Lady Antlers up 2-0. At the 9:30 mark of the first half, Rodriguez took a pass from sophomore midfielder Dannie Marks for a 20-yard lob into the net.
Two more Tivy goals were disallowed when the referee called offsides on MacKenzie Carraway and another time when the ball hit the football goalposts and the back off the foot of a Tivy player into the goal.
The intensity pleased Tivy coach Shannon Coronado, who was disappointed with the first matchup against McCollum, which ended in a 2-2 tie.
“We played well,” Coronado said. “We’ve been playing inconsistently. We just did what we were supposed to do this time.”
In the second half, forward Alina McCormick took a pass from Carraway and drilled it home for a goal. Later, Rodriguez completed Tivy’s scoring with another unassisted goal to move the score to 5-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.