With 65% of the Kerr County precincts reporting, Kerr County Sheriff candidates Larry Leitha and Eli Garcia appear headed to a runoff election for the Republican nomination in May.
Garcia continued to whittle away at Leitha's lead, but the two had separated from Carol Twiss, who was sitting in third place.
Leitha was leading by just 68 votes over Garcia. Leitha is a retired Department of Public Safety investigator, while Garcia is currently a sergeant with the Kerr County Sheriff's Office.
Leitha had a solid turnout in the early and absentee voting, but Garcia has surged on Election Day.
The winners of the May 26 runoff will face Libertarian candidate Warren Funk in the Nov. 3 General Election.
