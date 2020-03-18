Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved an emergency resolution tonight that paves the way for the district to keep students and faculty home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The resolution procedurally allows the district to determine if it should suspend the school year based on directives from state and federal authorities. A decision about the school year is expected to be made on Thursday by Superintendent Mark Foust.
In the resolution, the district makes it clear that they will continue to pay its employees should the remainder of the school year be suspended. That date is from March 23 through June 1.
The resolution also says the district will provide support for students should the classes be suspended during an extended period of time.
There has been no direction from Gov. Greg Abbott about shuttering schools across the state, leaving it local officials but more than 300 districts have suspended classes through the end of the month. In other parts of the country, the school years have basically been wiped out.
Last weekend, Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath told school administrators that the remainder of the academic year could be wiped out by the coronavirus.
The Texas Tribune reported that Morath suggested superintendents consider telling parents sooner rather than later that closures would stretch beyond a few weeks. The extended school closures would be a burden for low-income and working parents, who would more likely struggle to keep their children home for long periods of time.
The state has already said school districts with prolonged school closures due to coronavirus concerns may avoid financial penalties, as long as they can prove they are teaching students remotely.
