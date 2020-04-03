11:15 A.M. UPDATE: A second coronavirus case was confirmed in Kerr County, the county reported this morning.
According to the latest information from the state health department, one person in Kerr County was among the 4,669 in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus that's sweeping the world.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 143 reported coronavirus infections. Seventy people had died from the disease in Texas and 50,679 had been tested.
The number of people who had recovered from the disease nationwide totaled 9,228, according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths in the U.S. from the disease totaled 6,058. Since the start of the pandemic, 245,573 infections had been confirmed in the U.S.
Worldwide coronavirus infections totaled 1,016,534, deaths numbered 53,164, and 211,856 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County - 847
Dallas County - 731
Travis County - 305
Tarrant County 288
Denton County - 231
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Bexar County - 229
Kendall County - 8
Gillespie - 1
Medina County - 3
Uvalde County - 4
Blanco County - 1
Llano County - 3
Hays County - 42
Comal County - 12
Texas city orders residents to cover mouth, nose amid virus
Starting Thursday, all people in Laredo over the age of 5 will have to wear some kind of covering, such as a homemade mask, scarf, bandanna or handkerchief, when entering a building open to the public. Residents will also have to cover their mouth and nose when using public transportation, taxis, ride shares or when pumping gas.
The new rule doesn't apply to people riding in their own vehicles or if they are outside for exercise and following social distancing guidelines.
Laredo reported its first four deaths from COVID-19 within the past five days. The city, which has more than 261,000 residents, has had more deaths than Travis County, where Austin is located, which has reported three deaths and has a population of more than 1.2 million.
Texas tells locals they must delay their upcoming May elections
Citing the state’s stay-at-home order, the Texas secretary of state is instructing municipalities to delay their May 2 elections.
In an email to local election officials sent Thursday afternoon, the state’s director of elections, Keith Ingram, said cities, towns and school boards that hadn’t pushed their upcoming elections to November “must take action to do so immediately” or risk facing a challenge in court.
San Antonio nursing home residents test positive for coronavirus
Most residents at a San Antonio nursing home have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Thursday evening.
During a news conference, Nirenberg said 59 more residents of the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive after six residents' cases were reported there Wednesday. The previous six residents who tested positive included one person who died Tuesday.
Expecting a rush of COVID-19 patients, hospitals prepare their most important resource: health care workers
Hoping to boost the number of clinicians on the front lines, Gov. Greg Abbott has loosened or waived a number of state licensing requirements. Abbott issued an executive order welcoming out-of-state physicians to Texas with fast-tracked licensing and another to help retired nurses to return to the workforce and student nurses enter it early. A state portal soliciting volunteers has so far drawn just over 500 names, but the vast majority of those — roughly 370 — were not health care workers who can work directly with patients, according to a spokesman for the Texas Department of Emergency Management. Just four out-of-state clinicians have signed up on the site.
Even before the current crisis, Texas faced a shortage of nurses; a state agency estimates a deficit of tens of thousands of registered nurses. And hospitals are rarely staffed for “a full census” of patients, explained Serena Bumpus, director of practice for the Texas Nurses Association.
A robust nursing staff will be particularly crucial to fight this virus: When patients are critical, nurses typically tend to just one or two at a time.
The number of Texans filing for unemployment has soared 1,600% in two weeks
The number of Texans applying for unemployment relief continues to climb as more workers are laid off or furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, 275,597 Texans applied — a 1,604% increase over the 16,176 Texans who filed in the week ending March 14.
The week ending March 21 saw the first spike of the pandemic, with 155,657 out-of-work Texans applying for relief. Both numbers are miles higher than the worst week of the Great Recession, which saw 49,398 Texans file for benefits, and the 63,788 who filed after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area. In the last year, the Texas Workforce Commission has typically fielded 13,600 individuals applying each week.
Thousands in Texas face delays to their unemployment relief because of busy phone lines and website outages
Tens of thousands of Texans try to file unemployment insurance claims, they're finding the Texas Workforce Commission's phone lines jammed and website servers overloaded as the agency is swamped by the crush of sudden need.
State officials recognize the problems and are scurrying to fix them. Normally, the commission receives between 13,000 and 20,000 calls to its toll-free phone number on an average day. Last week, however, that number surpassed 1.5 million calls received in a 24-hour period, said Cisco Gamez, a spokesperson for the commission.
Not all of the calls reflect individuals trying to file new unemployment claims since some people might be calling to check on their application status.
"Just know that you're not going to be denied your claim just because you're having a hard time getting through," Governor Greg Abbott said at a press conference Tuesday.
Last week, TWC repurposed 200 employees from another department to help take claims. State Rep. Erin Zwiener said the agency told lawmakers Wednesday it plans to transfer 250 more. Zwiener said that TWC is also partnering with two private call centers to add up to 350 additional operators.
At least 8 residents tested positive for coronavirus at Dallas senior facility
At least eight residents at Edgemere, a senior living facility in Dallas, have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, the facility and Dallas County health officials say.
Two of those residents have died, and at least one staff member also tested positive.
Bastrop County COVID-19 cases up to 10, hundreds showing symptoms
Bastrop County has 10 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus, and 275 residents have been diagnosed with symptoms linked to COVID-19 though they have not yet been tested for the virus as of Thursday, according to the latest county data and County Judge Paul Pape.
“We are all taking this very seriously and it is up to us as individuals to be responsible in our behavior and the behavior of our families,” Pape said Thursday. “Rest assured that your government officials are on this and doing what they can to mitigate and to prepare for the outcome that is predicted.”
Lawmen target ‘shelter in place’ violators
Law enforcement across the lower Rio Grande Valley is ramping up enforcement of emergency management orders issued by county and city governments as the danger presented by COVID-19 grows clearer.
The measures came after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday issued a state-wide order mandating Texas residents to stay at home unless they are taking part in essential activities, mirroring similar emergency orders issued in other states.
New enforcement efforts range anywhere from checkpoints to a special patrol task force set up to monitor whether residents are adhering to requirements intended to keep them at home unless absolutely necessary.
Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio announced during a press conference on Tuesday that the department had assembled a special task force to patrol. Deputies assigned to the team will be on county roadways 24 hours a day, according to the sheriff. “They’re going to be out there doing nothing but checking every vehicle that drives by. If there are two people in the vehicle, they’re going to be stopped. If there’s a family, they’re all going to get cited,” he said.
