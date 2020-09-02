Lavera “Jolene” Porter Johnson
August 26, 1932 – September 1, 2020
Jolene Porter-Johnson, Age 88, went home to be with the Lord in the peaceful presence of family on September 1, 2020 at VITAS Inpatient Hospice in San Antonio. She was a member of the Grissom Rd Church of Christ. She was born in Canyon, Texas to Erwin and Margaret Porter. She is predeceased by her sons, Robert “Donnie” and Matt Espinoza, sisters Oneil, Gailen, and brother Wayne. She is survived by Sister Betty Ingram of Kerrville, Son Jimmy Espinoza and wife Lupe of San Antonio; numerous nephews and nieces, 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Her contagious laugh will always be cherished and as a devoted and loving Mother and Grandmother. Services will be conducted and located under the direction of Mission Park North Chapel, 3401 Cherry Ridge, San Antonio, Tx 78230 with Pastor Terry Starling delivering the Lord’s message. A viewing will take place Friday, September 4th at 9am – 11am with church service at 11am . Jolene will be cremated and remains to lay in Smithville, Tx at a later date. Heartful thanks go out to the staff of VITAS Inpatient Hospice for their gently and loving care.
