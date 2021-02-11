A WINTER STORM WARNING has been posted for the Hill Country including Kerrville, Fredericksburg, Comfort and Junction area northward.
A strong disturbance is moving across the area producing rain, thunderstorms and a mixture of sleet, rain and freezing rain.
This combination may create areas of glazing and ice on area roadways where temperatures are below freezing.
Arctic air continues spilling across Texas Thursday.
Daytime highs are likely to remain between 30 and 35 degrees most areas.
Some areas may remain in the 20’s when precipitation is falling.
North winds are expected to produce wind chill values in the teens and 20’s throughout the day Thursday.
This system is just the beginning of what could become a prolonged winter weather event across the state of Texas and the Hill Country.
Daytime highs may struggle to get above freezing through next week.
The coldest air has not arrived yet and can be expected Sunday into Monday.
Wintry precipitation is possible off and on through the middle of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.