Last week, after Tivy lost a close game to East Central, running back Fisher Middleton said that this was going to be a good week.
He was right.
Middleton had 14 carries for 99 yards and was a primary short yardage target for quarterback Jake Layton throughout the night.
He did not score a touchdown Friday night, but he was responsible for setting Tivy up with good field position often.
The Tivy Antlers celebrated Homecoming with a win over the Lockhart Lions 17-3.
The weather was miserable in terms of gusty winds and temperatures in the lower 50s, and this seemed to impact the passing ability of Jake Layton, especially when Tivy was going against the wind.
His numbers were down from last week, but he still went 16-for-26 and passed for 78 yards and one touchdown.
He also scored the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter.
He called his own number and ran 48 yards for a rushing touchdown with 10:05 left in the first quarter.
His teammates took notice of his ability to run the ball for a touchdown and called him “Johnny,” an obvious reference to former Tivy signal caller Johnny Manziel.
The rest of the night was not as easy for Layton, and yardage was harder to come by, but it didn’t matter because the Antlers walked away with their first victory of the season.
Coach David Jones had mentioned in previous weeks that he felt the difficult pre-district schedule would reap benefits when district play started.
He felt that a hard schedule would pay off in the long run, and he was seemingly pleased with the results Friday night on the field.
Friday night was a chance to start over.
The Antlers were 0-0 in district play despite an 0-4 overall record.
With the victory at Antler Stadium, the Antlers are perfect at the moment with a 1-0 district mark and that is where everything counts the most.
THE BIG PLAY
There were three big plays for
the Antlers on Friday night
because they all mattered and had a significant impact in terms of emotion and team impact.
Layton’s 48-yard touchdown run took place just five plays into the opening drive for Tivy.
The team erupted on the sideline with energy and enthusiasm. The crowd and band added to the excitement.
It gave fans a reason to forget about the cold and blustery weather conditions.
Still in the first quarter, Payton Rice dropped Lockhart quarterback Dylan Evans for a nine-yard loss.
Once again, the crowd erupted and Rice was all smiles.
“It felt great,” he told me just moments later.
Finally, towards the end of the game, Lockhart was driving down the field in two-minute formation trying to piece together a comeback.
With first and ten at their own 36-yard line, Evans tossed a pass directly into the hands of Luke Johnston who picked it off and returned it 17 yards to seal the victory for Tivy.
OTHER NOTABLE SCORING DRIVES
With Tivy on top 7-0 in the third quarter, the Antlers were forced to punt the ball away.
The punt was high and managed to come down on a Lockhart player resulting in a fumble which Tivy recovered.
This set Tivy up with first and ten at the Lockhart 15 yard line.
After a small gain by Middleton, Jake Layton aired it out to Jack Frazier who jumped over a defender to catch the ball in the end zone to put Tivy on top 14-0 with 2:43 left in the third quarter.
KICKING PERFECTION
Zach Donaldson was not only perfect with extra point attempts, he also nailed a 30-yard field goal to give Tivy a 17-3 lead with 2:24 left in the game.
ALMOST A SHUTOUT
Tivy almost shut the Lions out, but Joseph Suarez managed to connect on a 40-yard field goal into the wind to give the Lions their only score of the night in the beginning of the fourth quarter.
SOLID RUSHING NIGHT
Jake Layton led the team in rushing with 126 yards on 16 carries. Of course, 48 yards came on his opening drive touchdown run. Layton also had two additional long yardage gains including a rush for 29 yards in the first half and a rush for 35 yards in the second half. Middleton’s 99-yard performance was impressive as he had four rushing gains that were greater than 12 yards. His sixth carry of the night went for 29 yards, so the Antlers were able to move the ball with efficiency.
INSIDE THE RUSHING NUMBERS
Tivy rushed the ball 38 times for a total of 263 yards. That averages out to 6.92 yards per rush and that includes three plays in victory formation at the end of the game. This was the best rushing performance of the season for the Antlers.
If Middleton had rushed for just one more yard, there would have been two Antlers with over 100 yards rushing on the night.
In contrast, Lockhart had 33 carries for only 81 yards. Layton and Middleton rushed for more yards than the entire Lockhart team Friday night.
PENALTY BUG
Normally, the Antlers are not a team that makes many mistakes, but Tivy did commit 12 penalties which cost the team 105 yards.
Coach David Jones was not happy with the penalties and made it clear to the team after the game while players were gathered in the huddle.
Jones told me that they can’t expect to win big games making that many mistakes in the future. He said the team would work on that this coming week.
AFTER THE GAME
Coach David Jones told the team in the post-game huddle, “We won the game we needed to win.”
His only concern was the fact that the Antlers made too many mental mistakes on the field.
“We need to correct penalties. We had way too many penalties, “ Jones emphasized. “We will work on that next week.”
Other than that, he was pleased with Tivy’s performance.
“I thought everybody played hard. I’m thrilled to death with the win,” Jones said.
ALL IN THE FAMILY ‘JOHNSTON’ STYLE
First things first, Luke Johnston is the twin brother of Antler wideout Jackson Johnston.
Jackson Johnston had a huge night against Shoemaker, but tonight belonged to Luke when it comes to making a play when it counted.
He kept Lockhart from scoring at the end of the game as he picked off Evans and returned it 17 yards to basically end the game and prevent a Lion comeback.
Luke Johnston said after the game that he knew the ball was going to be thrown and coaches had told him to keep his eyes on the quarterback and he read the play perfectly.
Johnston said, “It was a planned defensive play and it was my first interception of my career.”
His brother Jackson scored his first career touchdown as an Antler two weeks ago against Shoemaker.
UP NEXT:
Boerne Champion at Antler Stadium next Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Champion is also 1-0 in district play after defeating Medina Valley 27-7 Friday night.
