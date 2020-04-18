Kerrville – Darlene Barlow Lindley, 92, went to join her husband of 71 years, Donald Glenn Lindley in Heaven on April 09, 2020 in. She was born on May 17, 1927 in Haviland, Kansas to parents, Marion A. and Jessie Barlow and was one of seven children. Darlene was raised in Lawrence, Kansas and attended the University of Kansas. While at college, she met Donald Glenn Lindley at his family’s dry cleaners, and they married one year later Dec. 10, 1948.
Darlene was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She made sure that her children made all the activities and sporting events they desired and volunteered with the Girl and Boy Scouts.
Glenn and Darlene retired to Kerrville in 1984 and became active members of the Rio Robles Community. They enjoyed traveling in their RV across the United States and were world travelers.
Darlene volunteered in the Kerrville ISD school reading program. She volunteered at the public library delivering books to homebound residents of Kerrville. She was an avid crafter and quilt maker. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Darlene is survived by her loving children, Sara Lindley of Kerrville and Dwight Lindley (Jan) of Cypress; sister, Normagene Carpenter of Rockwall; grandsons, DJ Lindley (Sasha) and Cody Lindley (Amelia); great grandchildren, Masyn, Luke, Paisley and Brooke; nieces, Candi Lu Glancy, Margaret Carpenter and Dana Allen. She will be loved and missed by many other family members and friends.
A memorial gathering will be at a future date. Interment will be at Oak Hills Cemetery, Lawrence, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Butts-Holdsworth Memorial Library, 505 Water St. Kerrville, TX 78028.
The Lindley family would like to express appreciation to the staff of the Post-Acute Medical Hospital of San Antonio with special recognition to Nicole Ballanger for her dedication to the care and well-being of Darlene.
Condolences for the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
