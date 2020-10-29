In an effort to raise money for trees to be planted in Kerrville's historic Doyle District, two local businesses are selling limited edition screen prints detailing the city's borders.
Part of the proceeds of the $30 print will go to the city of Kerrville's Parks and Recreation Department to plant new trees in the formally segregated neighborhood. For every print sold $20 will go toward the planting. There are just 100 prints available.
Schreiner University music instructor Marty Lenard helped spearhead the idea, and said the posters were inspired by those featured at the Austin-based Alamo Draft House movie theaters.
"It has been a lot of people working behind the scenes on this," Lenard said on Thursday during KDT Live — The Kerrville Daily Times' weekday webcast.
The Prints are available for purchase at Pint and Plow Brewery, 332 Clay St., and the East End Market, 1712 Water St.
