Our Lady of The Hills Volleyball team needed to win three out of five sets Saturday to defeat Castle Hills.
They fell short 3-2 with every match going down to the wire.
The Hawk's Nest was filled with lots of energy as the first set was underway.
OLH found themselves down 10-9 before going on a 11-0 run.
Lucy Fritz led the team during the stretch with three kills during the run and Ellie Cummings added an ace to put OLH on top 20-10.
The Lady Hawks went on to win the first set 25-18.
The second set began where the first set left off.
It was a back and forth battle until Castle Hill scored six straight points to build a 10-3 lead.
The Lady Hawks found themselves in a 12-4 hole when OLH Head Coach Alison Sheriff calmly told the team to "take a deep breath."
The team settled down and Coach Sheriff challenged her team saying, "We need a run."
Playing with great hustle and communication, OLH responded by going on a 14-4.
Lucy Fritz's grandmother and fan club in the stands motivated the team chanting, "Go Hawks!" and Coach Sheriff encouraged her team to "keep it up."
They battled to a 19-19 deadlock before falling 24-26 in the second set.
Set three started with a huge Lady Hawk run to put OLH on top 9-3.
Before long, Castle Hills battled back to tie the game at 11.
A passionate Castle Hills fan blurted out, "This is what I came for."
Similar to the second set, this one went down to the wire and OLH fell short by the same score of 24-26.
To prevent being eliminated in the best of five match, OLH needed a win desperately.
Coach Sheriff told her team to "play the ball" and they did.
This time, the Lady Hawks flipped the script and won 26-24 to force an elimination match in set five.
Once again, both teams battled hard and the score remained neck and neck until Castle Hills pulled away to win the final set 15-9.
OLH Head Coach Alison Sheriff was proud of her team and their effort.
Coach Sheriff said, "They competed really hard."
This was her team's first time to play five sets and Sheriff said it was "uncharted territory" for her players.
"Team chemistry was there," Sheriff said after the game. "I told them how proud I was and told them to keep fighting. Make them earn every point."
Lucy Fritz had 23 digs, 10 kills and two blocks to lead the Lady Hawks Saturday.
Akemi Gutierrez had 18 digs and nine assists.
Gracie Morris recorded seven digs and five blocks.
Ellie Cummings had four aces, six digs and a block and Bri Alcorta had 12 digs and an assist for the Lady Hawks.
OLH is scheduled to play Keystone on the road Monday evening.
