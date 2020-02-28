SAN ANTONIO — During the final minute on Friday, coach Christy Dill had to continually give her Tivy girls the same reminder.
Just relax.
The Lady Antlers were in survival mode in the final moments of their Class 5A regional semifinal game against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial. During the fourth quarter, they had witnessed the Eagles chisel their 12-point lead down to 2. During Veterans Memorial’s run, Dill uttered the typical basketball platitudes, urging her players to raise their hands when contesting 3-point attempts and to avoid picking up cheap fouls.
And she offered this reassurance: The Lady Antlers deserved to be on this stage after everything they had accomplished this season, and most importantly, they deserved to win this game.
“Calm down,” Dill urged her players. “Let’s get this done”
Her message was received. The Lady Antlers weathered Veterans Memorial’s furious rally. The Eagles had the ball with 16 seconds, trailing by two. The Lady Antlers trapped Anaisja Banks in the left corner, forcing her to travel. Tivy senior Audrey Robertson then drew a foul and buried two free throws to thwart Veterans Memorial’s rally, sealing a 59-55 victory over Veterans Memorial at Northside Sports Gym. The Lady Antlers (32-5) are now one game away from advancing to the state semifinals for the third straight season. They will try to snap a two-game skid to San Antonio Veterans Memorial (30-7) in the Region IV on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Robertson registered a game-high 21 points and four assists. Senior Julia Becker filled her stat sheet with 13 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Her senior cohort, Presleigh Way, chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds.
The Lady Antlers prevailed in a regional semifinal game despite committing 21 turnovers and only making one field goal in the fourth quarter. How did they win? They relied on the same ingredients that have carried them to 32 victories this season: They were relentless defensively. They defended the perimeter, limiting the Eagles to three made 3-pointers. And they forced Veterans Memorial (32-8) to commit turnovers, which led to transition opportunities.
And they were resilient whenever they encountered adversity.
“The girls had tremendous hustle; tremendous effort, tremendous team work, tremendous job of executing the defensive game plan and tremendous job of not folding in the first quarter when they got down.
Things looked bad for a couple minutes in the first quarter.”
Yes, they did. The Lady Antlers didn’t just experience a shaky finish, but they also started slow. The Eagles’ length gave the Lady Antlers’ problems in the first quarter. Multiple Tivy turnovers propelled Veterans Memorial to a 15-7 lead in the first quarter. That’s when Dill requested a timeout.
“They were deep,” Robertson said. “They kept subbing in and there wasn’t really a weak link. It was hard to choose who was guarding who (on defense) because they were all strong ball handlers, pretty good shooters and they were just good across the board.”
Robertson and her teammates adjusted, responding with a 16-2 lead to build a 23-17 lead. They entered halftime with a 34-30 lead.
Trailing 39-36, the Lady Antlers used another 16-2 run to seize control of the game. Way drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing to even the score. On the next possession, she sliced to the basket, and Robertson fed her an assist.
The onslaught continued. Robertson splashed a triple at the top of the key. Becker knifed through the lane and banked a shot off the glass. She then swiped a steal and threaded an outlet to Robertson, who scored a layup to give Tivy a 52-41 at the end of the third quarter. As the Lady Antlers trotted off the court, they received a standing ovation from their fans.
But they couldn’t sustain that level of play in the fourth. The Eagles went on a 14-4 run to slice Tivy’s lead to 57-55 with 25.9 seconds to go. Nine seconds later, they forced a jump ball and had the possession arrow, earning an opportunity to win or force overtime.
The Lady Antlers, though, mustered one more strong defensive play and survived. But Dill knows they are going to have to limit the turnovers if they want to win another Region IV championship on Saturday.
“If we just play a little better (offensively), there is no limit to this team,” Dill said. “They are mentally tough. They give everything they have got. Everybody understands their job and does it well. They are very supportive of each other. But if we can just fine tune the offensive end of things and understand situations just a little better, I don’t think there is any limits to this team.”
