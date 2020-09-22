A Kerrville woman was jailed on suspicion of felony drug possession.
A KPD officer arrested Mattie Lynn Dixon and accused her of possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.
She was released from the county jail after promising to pay $5,000 if she doesn’t show up for court, according to jail records.
Dixon has been arrested once before in Kerr County, on suspicion of misdemeanor theft, but the charge was dismissed, according to court records.
