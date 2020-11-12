A 27-year-old Sabinal man was convicted of having sex with a 15-year-old in 2016 and sentenced to five years in prison.
Gavin Tab Jackson had pleaded guilty to the charge, sexual assault of a child, in 2018 pursuant to a plea agreement with the 198th District Attorney’s office. According to the agreement, Jackson could avoid a felony conviction provided he successfully served a 10-year probation period.
After prosecutors accused Jackson of violating probation, he was jailed on Oct. 16 and participated in a Nov. 6 hearing to determine whether his probation should be revoked. During the hearing, Jackson admitted to violating probation. Pursuant to another plea agreement with the 198th District Attorney's Office, 198th District Judge Melvin "Rex" Emerson Jr. handed down the prison sentence and ordered Jackson to pay restitution, court costs and other fees totaling almost $7,900. Emerson credited 267 days to the prison sentence.
According to a Sept. 28, motion to revoke Jackson’s probation, he failed to abide by sex offender registration requirements; failed to complete any of the 300 hours of community service he’d agreed to; failed to pay a $5,000 fine; failed to pay any of his court costs, transport and attorney fees, which totaled about $2,400; failed to pay a $60-per-month probation fee with an outstanding balance of $1,560; and failed to report income and expenses to the probation office, according to the motion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.