The family of one of the boys who died from injuries sustained Oct. 23 at a drag racing event has announced a lawsuit against the company that organized the event.
Attorney Jon Clark of the personal injury law firm of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers announced the lawsuit Tuesday morning on behalf of the family of six-year-old Daniel Isaac Trujillo-Jones, who was killed in the crash. Plaintiffs in the suit include the boy's father, Chance Jones, and the father's girlfriend, Mary Kate Walls. A press release from the law firm states Jones and Walls sustained injuries including "multiple broken bones, torn ligaments, concussions, and significant lacerations that may require skin grafting." Two of their younger children who underwent medical treatment also are included in the lawsuit, according to the release.
“There are a lot of unanswered questions at this point,” Clark said in the release. “A lawsuit gives us the tools to conduct a full and thorough investigation to not only determine why it happened but to ensure it never happens again.”
Also named as a defendant in the case is Michael Gonzales. Police identified him as the driver of the 1990 Ford Mustang that lost traction and struck spectators who were watching the race at the Kerrville/Kerr County Airport at Louis Schreiner Field.
This is a developing story and more information will be released.
UPDATE: The petition will be filed as soon as Clark can add his clients to the case expected to be filed shortly by the other law firm. "It could get updated before filing with additional parties sued by the other families," Clark said in an email.
