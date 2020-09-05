Evening showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out through midnight across the Hill Country.
Brief downpours and occasional lightning strikes are possible with storms that develop Saturday evening.
Low clouds and fog are expected by daybreak Sunday. Lows end up in the upper 60's to near 70 degrees. Winds become light and variable after midnight.
Low clouds eventually give way to partly sunny skies Sunday afternoon. Highs warm to near 90 degrees. Winds become south-southeast at 5 to 15 mph during the day.
A slight chance of thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and early evening hours Sunday.
Labor Day looks partly sunny and hot with highs around 90 degrees. Isolated storms are possible again.
A strong cold front invades the area Tuesday night bringing thunderstorms and a major cool down for Wednesday.
