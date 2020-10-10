Anessa Hernandez had already found one of the best spots of the renovated Arcadia Theater on Friday.
Just downstairs from the stage is where the performers can get ready or relax before coming on to make their performance. Hernandez, a Schreiner University student who
was slated to play a musical set at the Big Seed Festival, just quietly appreciated the newly reimagined space that has been the sweat and tears of countless volunteer meetings and fundraisers.
“This is really nice,” she said quietly.
That’s probably the sweetest sound to those who have toiled to make Arcadia Live a reality.
The former movie house, which opened in the 1920s, has been shuttered since the 1980s, but it made a grand reopening by playing host to the free Big Seed Festival.
“This is just an amazing night,” said Jeremy Walther, one of the founders of the Big Seed, which aims to connect Kerrville’s young people to art, music, film and other creative outlets.
There was plenty of art on the night, including the works of Sam Beaver, Tarynn Douglas, Zachary Lyman, Teslin Chaney, Kirstin Werner, Samantha Bass, Bri Martinez, Phoenix Miller, Grace Guerriero, Paulina Peta, Scooty Garrett, Oliver Perry, Jacob Barnes, Alicia Rios, Eleanor Distel, Trinidad Laurenzi, Caroline Dachel, Ian Davidson, Lauren Wolff, Isaiah Brooks and Briar Homilius.
Music was provided by Jack Whitehead, Spencer Overfelt, Rowan Kenney, Anessa Hernandez, Phoenix Miller, Elijah Flores and Jonathan Munoz.
“This is fantastic,” Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel said. “All of this local talent. It gives these kids a chance to feature their talents and skills. This is homegrown. This is real Texas.”
One of the biggest moments of the night was when the short film “We Welcome You Home” made its debut. The film was directed and produced by Alyson Amestoy, the daughter of two employees of The Kerrville Daily Times, and featured 23 members of the community singing a song written by local musician and teacher Konrad Wert, who donated the use of the song.
In the video, various members of the community — including Tivy High School Principal Shelby Balser, Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q owner Buzzie Hughes and Pax Coffee and Goods owner Heather McClung — sing bits of the song. There were moments featuring a coordinated team of lineman from Kerrville Public Utility Board and many more.
“It was awesome,” said Clifton Fifer, a retired teacher, who also played a part in the video.
The video received a standing ovation and an encore performance, but in the end, the ovation, as Walther put it, was all about the community coming together to celebrate the arts.
And at Arcadia Live, it’s pretty clear there is now another top-notch venue in Kerrville for artists to call home.
