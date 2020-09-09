Courtesy the National Weather Service
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... EASTERN EDWARDS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS... NORTHWESTERN KERR COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS... REAL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS... * UNTIL 300 PM CDT. * AT 1151 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY IN THE ADVISORY AREA. BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TUFF, VANCE, AND PRADE RANCH. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE.
Flood Advisory for Kerr County until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday
Tags
Cary Burgess
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's front page
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11CDT
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
Submit a Letter to the Editor
Online Poll
What new food place would you like to see come to Kerrville?
Tell us what you think and if there's one not on the list write it in the comments.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.