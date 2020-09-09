Courtesy the National Weather Service

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO HAS ISSUED A

* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
  EASTERN EDWARDS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS...
  NORTHWESTERN KERR COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS...
  REAL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS...

* UNTIL 300 PM CDT.

* AT 1151 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO 
  THUNDERSTORMS. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN 
  SHORTLY IN THE ADVISORY AREA. BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE 
  FALLEN.

SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
  TUFF, VANCE, AND PRADE RANCH.

ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS 
ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD 
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.

IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE 
POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED 
ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE.

