A weak high pressure system will keep the weather pattern dry for the most part. Temperatures remain seasonably warm through Saturday.
Rain chances are low, but a stray storm could pop up during the day, especially on Friday.
HEAT AND HUMIDITY THURSDAY
Low clouds start the day off Thursday. Skies become partly to mostly sunny during the day.
High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower and middle 90s. Heat index values will feel a little higher than that, but nothing unusual for August.
South-southeast winds increase to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph possible during the afternoon hours.
A stray storm could develop late in the day.
HUMID OVERNIGHT WITH LOW CLOUDS
Low clouds are expected to redevelop toward daybreak, with lows in the lower 70s. South-southeast winds continue at 5 to 10 mph throughout the night.
STRAY STORMS FRIDAY
Stray storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening, especially north and west of Kerrville. Storms could also develop along the seabreeze to our southeast.
Highs should top out in the lower to middle 90s with southeast winds averaging 10 to 15 mph.
COOLER NEXT WEEK?
Models show increasing odds for precipitation and slightly cooler temperatures Sunday and Monday of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.