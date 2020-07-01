The Kerrville Police Department is accepting applications for its annual Junior Citizen Police Academy.
The police department, which has set up safety protocols to protect the cadets from coronavirus infection, will offer the following classroom activities as part of the academy:
Basic introduction to criminal law
Evidence collection
Building searches
Mock traffic stop
Fingerprinting
Special operations unit (SWAT)
The classes, for children in the 6th-to-8th-grade age cohort, will be at the Doyle School Community Center, 110 West Barnett St., and run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 6 to July 17.
Application packets are available at the front office of the police department, 429 Sidney Baker St. The application deadline is 5 p.m. July 2. Applicants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. The class size is limited to 12 participants.
Eligible children include those living in Kerr County and enrolled in public school or participating in a home-school program.
For more information, call the police department at 830-258-1371.
