SAN MARCOS — Our Lady of the Hills track and field team participated in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools District 4-3A track and field meet, held at San Marcos Academy on Monday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 14.
Treves Hyde won the high jump with a jump of 5 feet, 10 inches.
Matthew Romero took the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.64 seconds.
The boys 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relay teams earned gold medals. The team consisted of Davis Clifton, Kolten Kitchens, Alessio Wilson and Romero. They finished with a time of 46.16.
The 4x200-meter boys relay team, featuring Julian Garza, Wilson, Romero and Clifton, finished with a time of 1:38.1.
The Lady Hawks fared well with Lindan Chapman winning the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 1 inch, in addition to running the first leg of the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relays. She was joined by Gracie Morris, Bri Alcorta and Avery Morris in the relay events. The 4x100-meter relay finished at 55.13, and the 4x200-meter relay finished with a time of 1:59.
Talan Hyde advanced to regionals in the 110 hurdles, finishing second in the run.
The OLH Girls finished with a point total of 152, which was second only to Austin Hill Country Christians’ 186 points.
The OLH boys had a total of 90 points, ending up with a fourth place finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.